Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

To commemorate the birth and enlightenment of Gautam Buddha, students of the school celebrated Buddha Purnima. The objective was to remind the students about the teachings of Buddha that promoted peace, harmony, and goodwill towards all beings. The students were told about the significance of the day. All teachers and students offered prayers to Lord Buddha to guide them towards peace, harmony and inner happiness.
