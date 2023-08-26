Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Teej was celebrated in the school. Teachers came attired in traditional Punjabi dresses. The campus was decorated with swings and items related to Teej. Teachers were seen enjoying the swings. There were many fun-filled games. All were delighted to apply mehendi and enjoyed eating traditional sweets. A medicinal plant was given to each teacher by the Principal as a token of love.
