Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An inter-house quiz competition was conducted at the school. Teams from all the three houses — Agni, Aakash and Prithvi — participated. They were asked questions in four intuited and mind boggling rounds which included multiple choice question round, rapid fire round and visual round. Various thought-provoking questions from the syllabus already done till now were asked from the participants. It was good to see the children brimming with enthusiasm and exuberance to answer the questions.