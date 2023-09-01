Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated National Sports Day to pay tributes to Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The event took place in the spacious playground of the school. Many traditional games like kho-kho, hockey, gilli-danda, chaupar, carom, snakes and ladders were organised in the school playground. The idea behind the celebration was to give a glimpse of traditional games to the students and keep them away from modern gadgets. A ‘chabeel’ was also distributed among the students.
