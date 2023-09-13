Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Janmashtami was celebrated by the students of the school. The school was decorated with flowers and swings. The celebration began by offering homage full of devotion to Lord Krishna through Shri Krishna Aarti by the principal and whole staff. Students of the primary wing came dressed up in Radha-Krishna attires and presented dance performances. They also participated in various activities like flute decoration, crown making, matki decoration and craft making. The principal applauded the students for their efforts. The spirit of festivity was enhanced with ‘jhankis’ depicting life history of Lord Krishna. The programme ended with a vote of thanks to all students and faculty for their support in making the Janmashtami celebration a grand success.