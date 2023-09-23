Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated by students of the school. The programme started with lighting of the traditional lamp , followed by a prayer to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The special assembly commenced on a spiritual note with the chanting of Ganesh shloka. The celebration generated devotion, creativity, understanding and learning amongst children. Tiny tots were told about the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi. They also enjoyed the story of Ganesha, narrated by teachers in their classes. There was devotion, creativity and fun all around.