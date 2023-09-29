Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival was heralded with a traditional lamp lighting, followed by a prayer to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Little dancing stars rocked on a medley of Ganesh songs, which added splendour to the entire celebration. The festival awakened devotion, creativity, understanding and learning among children. The programme ended with chants of ‘Ganapathi Bappa Moriya’.