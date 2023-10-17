Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Mental Health Week. With a range of activities planned, the event propagated the central theme of the event, ‘Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority’. The event started with a presentation. The tagline of the event was “Taking care of your mental health is an act of self-love.” The sole motive was to raise awareness of mental health issues faced by teenagers and put emphasis on coping strategies. The session proved to be highly beneficial for the students.
