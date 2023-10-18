Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

A yoga session was conducted at the school during the Mental Health Awareness Week. The session started with the chanting of ‘Om’ and followed by warm-up exercises. An array of yoga asanas were performed under the guidance of teachers who also highlighted the benefits of yoga. The aim was to encourage the students to stay mentally active and healthy. A day filled with awareness-building exercises reinforced the message that mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots