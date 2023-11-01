Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. A cultural programme was organised where students performed a skit from the incidents of Lord Ram’s life, gave a dance performance, recited enchanted hymns and shalokas from the epic Ramayan. An effigy of Ravan was burned. Children dressed up like the Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman set the effigy on fire. Principle Dr Shivangi Rudhra Bir told children that “it’s not only the period of Lord Ram that the good used to win over the evil but even today we should have the wisdom and strength to make that choice each and every day, of choosing good over evil and light over darkness”. Councillor Hardeep Singh and Administrator Rahul Bir were the chief guest. They appreciated the efforts of teachers and students.
