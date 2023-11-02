Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. A cultural programme was organised where students performed a skit from the incidents of Lord Ram’s life, gave a dance performance, recited enchanted hymns and shalokas from the epic Ramayan. An effigy of Ravan was burned. Children dressed up like the Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman set the effigy on fire. Principle Dr Shivangi Rudhra Bir told children that “it’s not only the period of Lord Ram that the good used to win over the evil but even today we should have the wisdom and strength to make that choice each and every day, of choosing good over evil and light over darkness”. Councillor Hardeep Singh and Administrator Rahul Bir were the chief guest. They appreciated the efforts of teachers and students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house
The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a f...
Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills
Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...
6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam
Mahua Moitra to appear before Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today
There were 47 log-ins to Moitra's parliamentary account from...