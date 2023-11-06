Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Guru Ram Das Parkash Utsav was observed at the school. The assembly began with floral tributes to Guru Ram Das, followed by the school prayer. The teachers threw light on the life of Guru Ram Das which inspired the students to follow the path of the Guru, adopting truth and secularism in their lives.
