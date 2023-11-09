Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in the 10th Open Tricity Taekwondo Championship (2023-24) held at Shiv Mandir, Ramdarbar, Chandigarh. School students won medals and captured the overall trophy. The Aanchal Taekwondo Academy won the first team trophy in the poomsae category. Anvi Chaudhary of Class III won silver medal, Vihaan of Class III won gold medal and Navish Chauhan of Class IV won silver medal. The principal congratulated the winners.