Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Blue Day. It was a pleasant and a cool blue day for the tiny tots. The significance of blue colour was emphasised through a series of activities. The dress code of the day was blue. Excitement and enthusiasm was visible everywhere. All children came dressed up in different shades and hues of blue. The classrooms were decorated with blue balloons and children were introduced to different shades of blue. It was an amazing learning experience.
