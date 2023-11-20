Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of the school were taken to a movie by The Tribune. Children had a memorable time, watching the movie with their friends. There were some heartfelt, poignant moments and plenty of laughs. The movie showcased the struggle of a child from poor family who did his best and fulfilled his dream which was quite inspirational for the students. They thoroughly enjoyed watching the movie. It was a fun-filled day with a great learning experience for them.
