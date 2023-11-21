Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The whole school wore a festive look with children wearing colourful dresses to celebrate Diwali in the school. Students spread the message of celebrating safe and pollution-free eco-friendly Diwali. Diya decoration, festoon-making, lantern-making and rangoli-making competitions were held to enhance the creative skills of the students. Students won the hearts of everyone by their performances. The function concluded with a message by Principal Dr Shivangi Rudra Bir, who offered her warm wishes to the children and reiterated that children should celebrate pollution-free Diwali in its purest form by lighting the lamps and sharing with the less fortunate.

