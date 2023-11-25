Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Children's Day was celebrated by children and teachers of the school. As the day started rolling, the students enjoyed a lot of activities and they were really happy to see their beloved teachers putting up performances for them. The teachers made the occasion memorable for the children with a special assembly. The students were treated to a melodious medley of songs, followed by a colourful dance performance by their teachers. The teachers did not keep any stone unturned to make the day special for the children.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...