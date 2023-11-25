Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Children's Day was celebrated by children and teachers of the school. As the day started rolling, the students enjoyed a lot of activities and they were really happy to see their beloved teachers putting up performances for them. The teachers made the occasion memorable for the children with a special assembly. The students were treated to a melodious medley of songs, followed by a colourful dance performance by their teachers. The teachers did not keep any stone unturned to make the day special for the children.