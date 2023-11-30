Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school organised an educational outing to a gurdwara for the kindergarten students. The main purpose of the visit was to accustom the students to start praying at an early age, seek blessings of the Almighty and acquaint them with the significance of these holy places. The tiny tots were very excited about this new experience. They followed the procedure and accordingly covered their heads and washed their hands before entering the gurdwara. They all knelt down to take the blessings of God and ate ‘prasad’ after the visit. A short and pious journey ended with a smile and a sense of calmness on every learner’s face where they learned that they need to respect all religions.
