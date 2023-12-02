Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of the school added another feather to the school's cap by participating in the 8th Stepping Stone Taekwondo Tournament 2023 held at the school. They brought laurels to the school by winning medals and bagging the overall trophy. Anvi Chaudhary of Class III won silver medal in speed kicking, Vihaan of Class III won gold medal in kyosugi, silver in poomsae and bronze in speed kicking. Nivedita of Class VII won gold medal in kyosugi and silver medal in speed kicking. Gunjan of Class IX won gold medal in kyosugi. The principal congratulated them on their outstanding achievement in the championship.