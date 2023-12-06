Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of the school took out a rally carrying placards and banners to create awareness among the public to fight against HIV/AIDS marking the World AIDS Day. Students and staff used handmade posters, slogans and flex to make the public aware of AIDS. Students and teachers raised slogans to disseminate the message of AIDS awareness. A workshop was also organised to educate the students for the eradication of HIV/AIDS and to be compassionate and sympathetic with the patients.