Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of the school took out a rally carrying placards and banners to create awareness among the public to fight against HIV/AIDS marking the World AIDS Day. Students and staff used handmade posters, slogans and flex to make the public aware of AIDS. Students and teachers raised slogans to disseminate the message of AIDS awareness. A workshop was also organised to educate the students for the eradication of HIV/AIDS and to be compassionate and sympathetic with the patients.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumps 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cen...
Lok Sabha Speaker expunges controversial remarks by DMK MP
DNV Senthil Kumar on Tuesday triggered a row by using a pejo...
Anurag Thakur questions 'silence' of Congress over DMK MP’s controversial remark
The DMK MP’s remark on Hindi heartland states had led to a f...
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
A senior police officer says security has already been stepp...
Widespread rain in Odisha as cyclonic storm Michaung weakens into depression
Gajapati district administration announces closure of school...