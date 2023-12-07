Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

In order to acquaint the little ones with the concept of pink colour, Pink Day was organised for the kindergarten students of the school. Dressed in different shades of pink, the students looked adorable radiating kindness and love. The classrooms were beautifully decorated with an array of pink-coloured objects like balloons, ribbons, soft toys etc. The tiny tots were given a thorough understanding about pink colour through fun-filled activities.
