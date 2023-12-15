Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An educational trip to the Chattbir zoo was organised for students of Primary classes to promote awareness about animals and birds. The students enthusiastically observed the majestic animals and birds. They were delighted to see wide varieties of flora and fauna. The excursion proved out to be an outdoor classroom for students as they were able to accommodate and assimilate knowledge.
