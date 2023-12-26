Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Christmas. A fancy dress competition for junior students and Christmas tree decoration competition for seniors were organised on the eve of Christmas. Junior wing came dressed up as Santa, Mother Mary, fairies, Christmas tree, bells and even reindeers. Senior students came dressed in red and white theme and enthusiastically decorated the Christmas tree. Tiny tots danced to the joyful tunes. Santa distributed sweets and classes were decorated. The importance of the festival was explained to the students. The joy of celebrating Christmas was visible on the faces of the children.

