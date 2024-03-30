Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

The school held its annual Result Day and PTM, a day dedicated to recognising students’ hard work and achievements. The event was also an opportunity for parents and teachers to come together and discuss the progress of students. The event was a great success, with a large turnout of parents, students, and teachers. The day began with the distribution of report cards, where students were recognised for their hard work and achievements throughout the year. Parents had the opportunity to meet teachers to discuss their child’s progress, and the students were excited to show their report cards to their parents.

