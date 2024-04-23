Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

World Heritage Day was celebrated in the school. The aim of celebrating the day was to spread awareness about the importance of cultural heritage and its preservation. An activity was conducted in all classes. Students participated in large numbers by showing their creativity in making charts, flash cards, etc, and displaying their knowledge. Teachers explained the meaning and importance of rich cultural heritage and advised them to preserve and conserve our legacy. Principal Dr Shivangi Rudhra Bir complimented the efforts put in by every student and also the contribution of teachers. She motivated the students to realise the importance of the message conveyed to them and to take a pledge to preserve our culture and heritage.
