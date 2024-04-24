Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated World Liver Day to raise awareness about the importance of liver health. Colourful informative PPTs were shown to the students. The science faculty started the event with a presentation on the functions of the liver, the significance of liver health and measures to prevent liver disease. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion with the science faculty and a quiz to assess the students’ understanding of the topic. Principal Dr Shivangi Rudra Bir appreciated the efforts of the students and reiterated the importance of eating a healthy diet and practicing a regular exercise regime. She urged the students to spread awareness about the significance of liver health in their families.

