Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, celebrates World Population Day

The school celebrated World Population Day by organising a variety of activities to draw attention of students on the issues of growing population. Innovative and meaningful activities were conducted in all classes to make the learners aware of the growing population and its adverse effect on the global resources. All students participated enthusiastically in the respective activities which not only stimulated them but also made their learning a joyful experience. Some of the activities held in the school were poster making, slogan writing and essay writing. A PowerPoint presentation marking the importance of the day and igniting young minds towards solutions for proliferation in population was shown. Discussion was taken up by teachers to make students aware of the issues arising due to the population imbalance.

