Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, holds cleanliness rally

A rally was organised by students of the school to create awareness about “cleanliness and hygiene”. The students enthusiastically participated in the cleanliness drive conducted in some areas of Sector 41. They took the responsibility of sensitising common people around their locality to cleanliness and hygiene practices. The students conveyed the message that the idea of cleanliness should not only remain on paper and in photographs but should be made a reality.
