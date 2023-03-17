Aanchal International School, Chd

The school held its annual prize distribution ceremony on March 15. It was time to applaud and reward the students for their efforts during the previous academic session. The school honoured its achievers for having attained a sterling record both in scholastic and co-scholastic domain. The trophies and certificates were conferred upon the deserving students by the Principal.
