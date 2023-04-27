Aanchal International School, Chd

To enhance creativity, imagination and build confidence, a character display competition was conducted by the school. Students participated in large numbers and showcased their versatility. The aim was to acquaint students with the personalities of freedom fighters and national leaders. Students dressed up as Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai, Mother Teresa, Subhas Chandra Bose etc. The students got an opportunity to speak in front of others and bring forth their talent.
