Aanchal International School, Chd

On the occasion of the World Earth Day, the school organised an activity with students of Classes V to X. Students were sensitised on the significance of trees. Children were made aware that animals' natural habitat had been destroyed due to urban housing and construction. Also, the amount of natural resources left for wild animals had reduced. Children of senior classes, through various activities, were sent across the message of tree protection. They were told that even if each one, planted one tree annually, it would create a big impact against global warming. In the end, students took a pledge to plant more trees.