Aanchal International School, Sector 41, Chandigarh

The school's annual function 'XPRESSIONS 2022' was held at Tagore Theatre. The chief guest for the occasion was Dr Raj Bahadur, Project Director of the Regional Spinal Injury Centre, Mohali. He inaugurated the function by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The programme commenced with a classical dance performance. This was followed by a show put up by students of the Primary Wing. The highlight of the event was a string of western dances. Students enthralled the audience by presenting the famous English skit 'The Merchant of Venice'. Tiny tots of Pre-Nursery performed on rhymes and kids of LKG gave a scintillating performance wherein they expressed their love towards their parents, and UKG children put up a Korean dance performance.