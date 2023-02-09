Aanchal Internat'l School, Chandigarh

A farewell ceremony was organised at the school for Class X students. The school was beautifully decorated for the occasion. Dressed in elegant attires, the outgoing students entered the school at 11 am and were welcomed by Class IX students. The students expressed their gratitude towards their teachers. Some of them delivered speeches related to their experiences in the school. The ceremony came to an end with the Principal's who wished the students success in every sphere of life.
