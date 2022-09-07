Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

Students organised a function on Teacher’s Day on the school premises. The event started with the cake-cutting ceremony. A group play was performed on the theme of teachers, which was appreciated by everyone. Students expressed their love for teachers through speeches, song, dance, etc. The Principal gave a passionate speech on the importance of the day. All the teachers were given mementoes by the students.
