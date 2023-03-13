Aanchal Int’l School, Chandigarh

Students and teachers got together to celebrate the festival of colours. Amid music, games and dance, the day was celebrated on a high note. The children of the primary wing played Holi with colours. They celebrated the spirit of togetherness and took back loving memories of the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam
The exam will be re-conducted
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
The flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency...