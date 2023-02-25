Aanchal Int'l School, Chd

A fire safety demonstration drill was conducted at Aanchal International School, Chandigarh. The objective of the exercise was to create awareness among students regarding fire-fighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly in case of any emergency. Various preventive measures that one must follow during a fire breakout scenario were also discussed in detail with students of Classes VII-X. The use of firefighting equipment was demonstrated by experts.
