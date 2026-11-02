Aaniya wins gold at national taekwondo championship

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, achieved a historic milestone as its student, Aaniya, won the gold medal in the Under-17 Taekwondo Championship at the 70th National School Games 2026, held in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Aaniya's outstanding performance reflected exemplary discipline, determination and sporting spirit throughout the championship. School Principal Ms Vandna congratulated her on the remarkable achievement and praised her unwavering dedication and hard work. She remarked that such accomplishments not only bring immense pride to the institution but also serve as a powerful source of inspiration for other students to pursue their passions with confidence and determination.

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