AAR Jain Model Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi

The school celebrated Dasehra. School management members were present. Students of the junior wing presented a poem on Dasehra. Ramleela was performed by tiny tots. Then a presentation was given by students on the song, ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’. Students presented beautifully the characters of Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman. Management members performed the ‘Ravan Dahan’ ceremony, in which an effigy of Ravan was burnt on the school campus. The message to imbibe the teaching of Lord Ram in day- to-day life was given by management members and Principal Dr Rohne Mirchndani also gave the message to students to follow the path of truth.

#Dera Bassi