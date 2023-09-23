AAR Jain Model Senior Secondary School, Derabassi

Samvatsari Mahaparav was celebrated in school on the occasion of the festival for Shwetambra sect of Jainism. It was the last day of Paryushana Parva and known as apology-seeking day. Saadhvi Om Prabha and other saadhvis were presented and gave discourse how on this day Jains seek forgiveness from all living beings for their sins and faults, whether committed deliberately or unknowingly. The committee members of the school, Chairman Tarsem Jain and Principal Dr Rohne Mirchndani and other members were also presented. Lord Mahavir Jain Public School, Lala Deep Chand Jain School and SS Jain School participated in the programme, in which the students performed.The programme was concluded by distributing ‘Prabhavna’ and every one greeted each other with ‘Michhami Dukkadam’.
