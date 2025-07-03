Aarti fights against odds to clear NEET

In a remarkable story of determination, resilience, and unwavering belief, Aarti Baswal, a Hindi medium school student from a modest farming family in Dhanao village, Nainwa tehsil, Bundi district, has secured an impressive Category Rank 239 in NEET 2025, paving her way to pursue MBBS from a government medical college. Aarti’s father Rajesh Khatik is a hardworking farmer. The family’s livelihood depends on just 8 bighas of farmland, and they manage their entire household on this limited income. In such circumstances, dreaming of becoming a doctor seemed almost impossible but Aarti changed that narrative. Aarti drew inspiration from Kanhaiya Lal Meena, a young achiever from her own village who had successfully cleared NEET a few years earlier. After preparing at Motion Education in Kota, he secured admission to an MBBS programme, a feat that deeply motivated her. Witnessing someone from a similar background achieve such a milestone gave Aarti the confidence that she, too, could turn her dream into reality. Determined to follow in his footsteps, she set her sights on Motion Education in Kota. However, financial constraints posed a major challenge. She applied for a government scheme, but her application was rejected due to a minor error. It could have been a moment of deep disappointment but Aarti refused to give up. She shared her situation with the management of Motion Education, Kota. In a generous and humane gesture, the institute offered her coaching at a nominal fee. Along with this, she received top-quality mentorship, test series, doubt sessions, and excellent study material, all of which gave a new direction to her preparation. With emotion, Aarti shares “I’m a Hindi medium student. I come from a village and have limited means but today I’ve proven that if your will is strong, success must bow before you. No one in my family has ever become a doctor, but I will be the first. Motion Kota didn’t just teach me, they made me believe I could do it.” Aarti’s success is not only a moment of pride for her family, village, and district but also a beacon of hope for thousands of girls who dare to dream big despite coming from rural backgrounds, limited resources, or Hindi medium education.

