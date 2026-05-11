Aashana triumphs in cricket

Aashana Saini of MM International School, Sadopur, Ambala, brought laurels to the institution by securing a gold medal at the SGFI National Championship (Cricket) Under-17 Girls, representing Team Haryana. Aashana's stellar performance at the national level reflects not only her exceptional sporting talent but also her resilience and commitment to excellence. The school management and Principal Dr Nisha Sharma extended their heartfelt congratulations to Aashana on this remarkable accomplishment and applauded her for bringing pride to the institution at the national level.

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