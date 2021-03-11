Abhay, a promising boxer

Abhay of Class X brought laurels to Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, and Himachal Pradesh by performing well at the national-level boxing championship organised in Madhya Pradesh. Coach Shikha Sharma guided Abhay and honed his skills in boxing which resulted in him winning a gold medal in the state-level championship. Abhay had represented Himachal Pradesh in the competition. He received a cash prize too. Principal Sudhanshu Sharma also rewarded him.