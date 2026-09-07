Abhijeet selected for state-level hockey meet

The U-17 hockey team of RD Khosla DAV Model Sr Sec School secured third place in the district-level Punjab School Games, showcasing excellent teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship. Team member Abhijeet Singh impressed selectors with his outstanding performance, dedication and hard work, earning selection for the state-level hockey competition. His achievement is a proud moment for the school and an inspiration for fellow students. Chairman Arvind Khosla, president Ajay Khosla and Principal Dr Bindu Bhalla congratulated the players, Abhijeet, his parents and coach Inderjeet Singh.

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