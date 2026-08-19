Abhiyukt bags gold medal in taekwondo competition

Abhiyukt, a Class VII student of BKM Vishwas School, Sector 9, Panchkula, won a gold medal in a taekwondo competition. The student’s achievement reflects his hard work, discipline and dedication to sports. School Director Sadhvi Neelima Biswas and Principal Anju Balaji congratulated the young champion and wished him a bright future. They expressed pride in his accomplishment and said such achievements inspire other students to pursue sporting excellence.

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