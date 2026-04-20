AC Global School excels in Class X boards; Sukhmanjeet Kaur tops with 95.2%

AC Global School has once again achieved remarkable success in its Class X board results, reflecting academic excellence and dedication. Leading the achievers, Sukhmanjeet Kaur secured the top position with 95.2%. She was followed by Navreet Kaur, Harleen Kaur and Khushpreet Kaur, who scored 88% each. Other notable performers include Anjali and Kritika Singhi (87% each), while Manmeet Kaur, Garima and Harmeet Singh secured 83% each. The school management congratulated the students, teachers and parents for their collective efforts.

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