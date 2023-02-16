AC National Public Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur

The school bid farewell to the outgoing Class XII students. The students came dressed in the best of attires. The day was marked by dance performances, games and modelling. The highlight of the event was Miss & Master ACNP contest in which the outgoing students walked on the ramp and answered question asked by judges. The titles were won by Simran Kaur and Kunal Verma. Principal Nandini Sood extended her best wishes to students.
