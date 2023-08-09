AC National Public Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur

The school organised an exhibition on its premises under the Stem Project, powered by Chitkara University, Rajpura. Students of every class participated in the event. Students presented different types of models related to different branches of science. Sagar Juneja, Assistant Dean, Chitkara University, and Coordinator of the Stem Project, presided over the event. They took details from students about their models and appreciated their hard work. Parents showed great interest in the exhibition.

#Rajpura #Zirakpur