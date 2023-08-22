AC National Public Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur

The school celebrated Independence Day. The day started by hoisting the national flag, which was followed by singing the national anthem. A march past was done by students. Cultural programmes like gidda and patriotic songs were presented. School Chairperson gave small introduction of freedom fighters and a lot of knowledge about their struggle. In the end, refreshment and sweets were distributed among the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...