AC National Public Sr. Sec. School, Zirakpur

Students of ACNP School, Zirakpur, who had appeared for board exams have performed exceptionally well. In Class V, out of a total of 32 students, more than 10 students scored 90%. Harsimran Kaur, Amanpreet Kaur and Hartaj Singh got First, Second and Third positions by scoring 458/600, 455/600 & 445/600 marks, respectively. As many as 25 out of 45 students in Class VIII secured 80%. Mahima, Jasveen Kaur, Bhumika, Shivendra grabbed first, second and third position by scoring 542, 540 and 536 marks out of 600, respectively. The Principal congratulated the students.
