AC National Public Sr Sec School, Zirakpur

Students of Class XII excelled in the Board exams. In the Humanities stream, Sukhpreet Singh grabbed the first position by securing 92.6 per cent marks, Pallavi came second by securing 90 per cent, while Simran and Kanika came third by securing 88.6 per cent marks. In the Arts stream, more than 20 students scored above 80 per cent. In Science stream, Avneet Kaur grabbed 1st position by scoring 85.6 per cent, Adisha stood second with 85.6 per cent marks and Ranjit was third by securing 80.4 per cent marks. In the Commerce stream, Vasundra grabbed the first position in the school by securing 76.2 per cent marks, Gurkirat Singh was second with 75.8 per cent marks and Harwinder Singh got third position by scoring 69.4 per cent. The school management, Principal and staff members congratulated students for their great efforts and blessed them for their bright future.
